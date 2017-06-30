Chloe Raven First Winner for Winslow Homer

The 2-year-old filly broke sharply in an $18,000 maiden special weight for her division going 4 1/2 furlongs, and was much the best while in hand throughout under jockey Jorge Guzman. She posted fractons of :23.43 and :46.94 en route to a final time of :53.67 on a sloppy, sealed track, and returned $3.60, $2.80, and $2.20 as the favorite in a field of six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.