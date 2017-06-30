Chloe Raven First Winner for Winslow ...

Chloe Raven First Winner for Winslow Homer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blood Horse

The 2-year-old filly broke sharply in an $18,000 maiden special weight for her division going 4 1/2 furlongs, and was much the best while in hand throughout under jockey Jorge Guzman. She posted fractons of :23.43 and :46.94 en route to a final time of :53.67 on a sloppy, sealed track, and returned $3.60, $2.80, and $2.20 as the favorite in a field of six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bee*line landscaping robbers 10 hr ponko 1
News ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11) 11 hr Pete Stillion 5
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Fri kyman 209
News Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11) Thu Hayzelnutt 19
Trouble At Stonecrest (Oct '12) Jun 26 The general 44
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Jun 25 Cordelia Walvis 23
Ghost of the past Jun 25 Confused 1
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,635 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC