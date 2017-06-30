Chloe Raven First Winner for Winslow Homer
The 2-year-old filly broke sharply in an $18,000 maiden special weight for her division going 4 1/2 furlongs, and was much the best while in hand throughout under jockey Jorge Guzman. She posted fractons of :23.43 and :46.94 en route to a final time of :53.67 on a sloppy, sealed track, and returned $3.60, $2.80, and $2.20 as the favorite in a field of six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bee*line landscaping robbers
|10 hr
|ponko
|1
|ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11)
|11 hr
|Pete Stillion
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Fri
|kyman
|209
|Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Hayzelnutt
|19
|Trouble At Stonecrest (Oct '12)
|Jun 26
|The general
|44
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Jun 25
|Cordelia Walvis
|23
|Ghost of the past
|Jun 25
|Confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC