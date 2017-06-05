Work set to begin on Siegen senior de...

Work set to begin on Siegen senior development

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Advocate

The development at 9394 Siegen should be completed in about 14 months. It will consist of 76 assisted-living units and 44 apartments offering long-term care for people with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maitanence man from shadow oaks and whispering ... 13 hr Nastynancy69 1
bee-line sccammers 14 hr Karen 5
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Sat dgm911 32
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
What is Ocala Like (Jul '09) Jun 6 yvonne1 171
Had A Great time at The Lucky Elephant Arcade!! Jun 6 Jcolesworld 2
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC