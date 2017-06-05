Torrential rains leave sinkhole, majo...

Torrential rains leave sinkhole, major flooding in Ocala

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Flash flooding along Southwest College Road in Ocala on Saturday afternoon caused waist-deep flooding in the Shady Oaks Shopping Center parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) 20 hr dgm911 32
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Thu Loveithere 8
bee-line sccammers Jun 7 vic 4
What is Ocala Like (Jul '09) Jun 6 yvonne1 171
Had A Great time at The Lucky Elephant Arcade!! Jun 6 Jcolesworld 2
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC