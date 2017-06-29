Raid on Florida retirement community ...

Raid on Florida retirement community uncovers drugs, golf cart chop-shop

A police raid of a central Florida retirement community discovered drugs and golf cart parts, leading to the arrest of five people. The retirement community was raided early Wednesday morning after receiving reports of suspicious activity, such as possible drug use and golf cart thefts, at a home located in The Villages.

