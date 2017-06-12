Officials: Man raped, impregnated 13-...

Officials: Man raped, impregnated 13-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and accused of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maitanence man from shadow oaks and whispering ... Tue Nastynancy69 7
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Tue Ronny Fort 33
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 12 Grunt56 207
bee-line sccammers Jun 12 willie 6
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
What is Ocala Like (Jul '09) Jun 6 yvonne1 171
Had A Great time at The Lucky Elephant Arcade!! Jun 6 Jcolesworld 2
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC