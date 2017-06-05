News 59 mins ago 11:18 a.m.Tampa Bay ...

News 59 mins ago 11:18 a.m.Tampa Bay water restrictions go into effect Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is putting in place what they call 'Modified Phase III Water Shortage Restrictions,' meaning there are certain days that you can water your lawn, wash your car or do a number of other activities with water. The restrictions apply to the following counties: Citrus , DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando , Hillsborough , Manatee , Pasco , Pinellas and Sarasota counties; the portions of Charlotte, Highlands , Lake, Levy, Marion, Polk , and Sumter, as well as Gasparilla Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) 4 hr dgm911 32
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Thu Loveithere 8
bee-line sccammers Jun 7 vic 4
What is Ocala Like (Jul '09) Jun 6 yvonne1 171
Had A Great time at The Lucky Elephant Arcade!! Jun 6 Jcolesworld 2
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC