News 59 mins ago 11:18 a.m.Tampa Bay water restrictions go into effect Monday

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is putting in place what they call 'Modified Phase III Water Shortage Restrictions,' meaning there are certain days that you can water your lawn, wash your car or do a number of other activities with water. The restrictions apply to the following counties: Citrus , DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando , Hillsborough , Manatee , Pasco , Pinellas and Sarasota counties; the portions of Charlotte, Highlands , Lake, Levy, Marion, Polk , and Sumter, as well as Gasparilla Island.

