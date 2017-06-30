News 38 mins ago 5:01 a.m.Endangered child alert issued for Marion County girl
Tailynn Harris, 17, left her home on the 2100 block of Northeast 78 th Lane around 11 p.m. Monday. OCALA, Fla.
