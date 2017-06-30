Jenkins Hyundai seeks permitting for ...

Jenkins Hyundai seeks permitting for Atlantic Boulevard dealership

Monday Jun 26

No contractor is specified on the permit application for the 34,000-square-foot dealership planned on 9.43 acres at a project cost of $4.5 million. Tom Formanek, president and CEO of Ocala-based Jenkins Automotive Group, said previously the group hopes to start construction by August or September.

Start the conversation

