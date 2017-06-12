I'm Corfu First Winner for Freshman Sire Corfu
I'm Corfu wins a June 13 maiden race at Presque Isle Downs, giving freshman sire Corfu his first winner Corfu stands for $3,000 at John and Leslie Malone's Bridlewood Farm in Ocala, Fla. I'm Corfu is his first starter from 29 2-year-olds in his first crop.
