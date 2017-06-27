Hernando sheriff: Orlando mother turns in 18-year-old son in pawn shop burglary
Hernando deputies have arrested a fourth person in connection with a pawn shop burglary, but they really didn't have to do anything to find him. That's because the mother of Elijah Pickard, 18, called the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to report her son's involvement.
