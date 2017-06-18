Florida woman charged with hiding dad's body for benefits

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says 61-year-old Susan Marie Kort of Ocala buried her father in the backyard of her home after he pass OCALA, FL - A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida woman on charges associated with burying her dead father in her backyard so that she could collect his Social Security benefits. A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says 61-year-old Susan Marie Kort of Ocala buried her father in the backyard of her home after he passed away in November 2011.

