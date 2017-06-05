Florida man fleeing crash found walking naked down highway
A naked man, who was arrested in Ocala, Florida urinated on a deputy's personal vehicle and punched and kicked a separate deputy's patrol car, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Dash-cam video shows 18-year-old Andrew Humphries walking down the highway naked after he fled the scene of a crash.
