Cops say Ocala man fled scene of US 4...

Cops say Ocala man fled scene of US 441 crash naked Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Law enforcement officials say an Ocala man who fled the scene of a traffic crash Wednesday night was walking down a busy street naked when he was detained by a deputy and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, which the man then severely damaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) 15 hr Loveithere 8
bee-line sccammers Wed vic 4
What is Ocala Like (Jul '09) Tue yvonne1 171
Had A Great time at The Lucky Elephant Arcade!! Jun 6 Jcolesworld 2
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
bee*line landscaping robbers Jun 1 ponko 2
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,451 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC