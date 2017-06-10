Car Falls into Sinkhole from Flooding...

Car Falls into Sinkhole from Flooding in Ocala

A certified storm spotter reported more than four inches of rain fell near Ocala in less than 30 minutes Saturday afternoon. It was enough water to flood a large section of the Shady Oaks Shopping Center near the intersection of College Road and SW 27th Avenue.

