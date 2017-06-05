African violet affinity leads Ocala woman to career Posted at
Blame it on homesickness, or the tiny window in her fifth-floor dorm at Florida State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maitanence man from shadow oaks and whispering ...
|12 min
|Nastynancy69
|1
|bee-line sccammers
|41 min
|Karen
|5
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Sat
|dgm911
|32
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|What is Ocala Like (Jul '09)
|Jun 6
|yvonne1
|171
|Had A Great time at The Lucky Elephant Arcade!!
|Jun 6
|Jcolesworld
|2
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC