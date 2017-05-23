Treasure Beach Gets First Winner in I...

Treasure Beach Gets First Winner in Indiana

The colt was making his third start for owner Charles Brown and trainer John Hancock, who has won 26% of his maiden starts so far this year. John Pereira bred Tigerbeach in Florida out of the unraced Tiger Ridge mare Cold Blooded, who has produced black-type stakes winner Parrish Farms bought Tigerbeach for $27,000 out of the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale from Buckland Sales' consignment.

