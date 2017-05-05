The Point Podcast: Ocala's Plan To Tackle The Opioid Crisis
In this week's episode, we hear from reporters Sofia Millar on the opioid crisis in Ocala, Cecilia Lemus on a Florida family's deportation, and Brooke Azzaro's look at the lost town of Paradise in Alachua County. Subscribe to The Point , our free newsletter rounding up the most important regional and state news five days a week.
