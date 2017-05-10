Salute briefs: AMVETS in Leesburg to ...

Salute briefs: AMVETS in Leesburg to host Memorial Day service

To honor the military men and women who gave their all, AMVETS Post 2006 will host a Memorial Day service at 4 p.m. on May 29. The Post is at 500 N. Canal St. in Leesburg. Go to amvets2006.com or facebook.com/amvetspost2006 for information.

