Outlaws biker arrested for shooting during Bikefest
Marc Edward Knotts was arrested at 2140 N. Magnolia Ave. in Ocala, which is the address listed for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Childcare for a Nurse
|May 11
|Inquiring
|1
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|May 9
|Al sauer
|5
|What's UP with all this
|May 8
|Annie O
|1
|ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16)
|May 7
|Andromeda62
|6
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|May 1
|Bowzer
|59
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC