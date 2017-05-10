News 51 mins ago 9:30 p.m.Man charged in alleged plot to bomb Target stores

News 51 mins ago 9:30 p.m.Man charged...

Man charged in alleged plot to bomb Target stores

A grand jury has charged a Florida man with plotting to set off explosions in Target stores so that he could gain financially from a plunge in the company's stock price. An indictment filed Wednesday in federal court in Ocala charges 49-year-old Mark Barnett with five counts of attempted arson, possession of a destructive device and unlawful possession of a weapon.

