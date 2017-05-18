MCSO: 2 men arrested in Weirsdale double murder Updated at
Nearly four months after a man and his stepson were brutally gunned down inside their Weirsdale home, Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested two people in connection with the double murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|15 hr
|Sandi m
|1
|Childcare for a Nurse
|May 11
|Inquiring
|1
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|May 9
|Al sauer
|5
|What's UP with all this
|May 8
|Annie O
|1
|ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16)
|May 7
|Andromeda62
|6
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC