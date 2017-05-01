Man accused of robbing the home of his 'side girlfriend'

Man, 23, who had sex with his internet 'side girlfriend' at her house 'returned at 2am to steal three games consoles in violent home invasion' leaving a three-year-old child waiting in his car Kareem Jamel Mutcherson is accused of a home invasion robbery on the home of his 'side girlfriend' and stealing her games consoles and pistol whipping her father A Florida man who had sex with his 'side girlfriend' he met on Plenty of Fish returned to her home later that night to steal her three games consoles during a home invasion robbery. Kareem Jamel Mutcherson, 24, is accused of carrying out a home invasion robbery at the house in Ocala, Florida as well as pistol-whipping a 65-year-old man.

