Man accused of robbing the home of his 'side girlfriend'
Man, 23, who had sex with his internet 'side girlfriend' at her house 'returned at 2am to steal three games consoles in violent home invasion' leaving a three-year-old child waiting in his car Kareem Jamel Mutcherson is accused of a home invasion robbery on the home of his 'side girlfriend' and stealing her games consoles and pistol whipping her father A Florida man who had sex with his 'side girlfriend' he met on Plenty of Fish returned to her home later that night to steal her three games consoles during a home invasion robbery. Kareem Jamel Mutcherson, 24, is accused of carrying out a home invasion robbery at the house in Ocala, Florida as well as pistol-whipping a 65-year-old man.
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Bowzer
|59
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Apr 27
|Just Passing By
|4
|Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !!
|Apr 25
|Barb
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 21
|Florida sucks
|23
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Apr 21
|Florida sucks
|206
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
