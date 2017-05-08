Judge assigns public defender to Lees...

Judge assigns public defender to Leesburg man over competency question

Read more: The Daily Commercial

A Leesburg man who was arrested in Marion County after a bomb was recovered from a stolen vehicle he crashed was assigned a public defender Tuesday despite his request to represent himself.

