Interviews planned for SPC president finalists
The St. Petersburg College Board of Trustees will hold five special meetings in May to interview five finalists for the position of college president who were selected by the college's Search and Screen Committee. Each finalist will spend two days visiting SPC, where they will meet with faculty, staff, students and community members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Bowzer
|59
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Apr 27
|Just Passing By
|4
|Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !!
|Apr 25
|Barb
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 21
|Florida sucks
|23
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Apr 21
|Florida sucks
|206
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC