Glover Cook, running back from Ocala-...

Glover Cook, running back from Ocala-Vanguard High, commits to Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Card Chronicle

University of Louisville football head coach Bobby Petrino kicked off the 2019 class Friday afternoon by securing the verbal commitment of running back Glover Cook from the talent-rich state of Florida. Cook plays for Ocala-Vanguard high, a Class 6A program an hour north of Orlando.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bee-line sccammers 22 hr vic 4
What is Ocala Like (Jul '09) Tue yvonne1 171
Had A Great time at The Lucky Elephant Arcade!! Tue Jcolesworld 2
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 5 Anon 7
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Jack o latern 3
Keva Matovina Jun 2 Dissappearing Island 1
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC