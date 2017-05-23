Cops: Outlaws shot rival after he ref...

Cops: Outlaws shot rival after he refused to surrender vest

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

David Russell James Donovan, vice-president of the Kingsmen MC, died days later at a Sanford hospital. Investigators believe the man who shot Donovan fled after the incident, and they have not identified him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bee*line landscaping robbers Tue ponko 1
News Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag... May 21 Fitus T Bluster 1
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
Childcare for a Nurse May 11 Inquiring 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God May 9 Al sauer 5
What's UP with all this May 8 Annie O 1
ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16) May 7 Andromeda62 6
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC