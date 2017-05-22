Cops: Men involved in Bikefest shooti...

Cops: Men involved in Bikefest shooting moved to Lake jail

The Daily Commercial

Two men who were reportedly involved in a deadly shootout between rival motorcycle clubs in a convenience store parking lot during Leesburg Bikefest are now in the Lake County Jail.

