America Choice Posts Sales High in 1s...

America Choice Posts Sales High in 1st 4 Months

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: RV Business

Ocala, Fla.-based America Choice RV is reporting that the company hit an all-time high for sales during the first four months of 2017, according to a press release. The dealership, with four locations in Florida, sold over 500 RVs during the period, representing a 74% year-over-year increase and outpacing the industry's reported 10% growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Childcare for a Nurse 16 hr Inquiring 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God May 9 Al sauer 5
What's UP with all this May 8 Annie O 1
ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16) May 7 Andromeda62 6
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen May 5 Beach Walker Bob 1
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) May 1 Bowzer 59
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Marion County was issued at May 12 at 3:00AM EDT

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC