America Choice Posts Sales High in 1st 4 Months

Ocala, Fla.-based America Choice RV is reporting that the company hit an all-time high for sales during the first four months of 2017, according to a press release. The dealership, with four locations in Florida, sold over 500 RVs during the period, representing a 74% year-over-year increase and outpacing the industry's reported 10% growth.

