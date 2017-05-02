AMBER Alert issued for missing Marion County girl
Alexandria Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon near Ocala, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. She was wearing dark colored shorts possibly black or blue in color, an orange T-shirt with the wording "Mac and Cheese", and flip flops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|May 9
|Al sauer
|5
|What's UP with all this
|May 8
|Annie O
|1
|ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16)
|May 7
|Andromeda62
|6
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13)
|May 1
|Bowzer
|59
|Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !!
|Apr 25
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC