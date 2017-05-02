AMBER Alert issued for missing Marion...

AMBER Alert issued for missing Marion County girl

Tuesday May 2 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Alexandria Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon near Ocala, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. She was wearing dark colored shorts possibly black or blue in color, an orange T-shirt with the wording "Mac and Cheese", and flip flops.

