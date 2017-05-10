AMBER Alert issued for Marion County ...

AMBER Alert issued for Marion County girl

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl who was last seen in Dunnellon, about 10 miles west of Ocala. She was wearing black or blue dark-colored shorts, an orange T-shirt that said "Mac and Cheese" and flip flops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Childcare for a Nurse 9 hr Inquiring 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God May 9 Al sauer 5
What's UP with all this May 8 Annie O 1
ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16) May 7 Andromeda62 6
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen May 5 Beach Walker Bob 1
murders at rainbow gatherings in ocala forest (Mar '13) May 1 Bowzer 59
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pakistan
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC