Student-run radio for millennials

A group of 35 University of Florida students has launched GHQ , a new multi-platform "radio" station using mobile, social and digital audience engagement technology designed by Futuri. With help from professional staff at UF's College of Journalism and Communications and Futuri, the G-Team, as it is known, is using audio-based app features and testing engagement, acceptance and likability through digital and social platforms in UF's 50,000+-student community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Florida News.