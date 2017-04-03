One dead in small plane crash north of Ocala Updated Apr 4, 2017 at
OCALA – One man died after a small plane crashed early Tuesday in rural northwest Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|Daytona Biker
|228
|Molly brown
|10 hr
|Baller
|14
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Mon
|YoYo
|2
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Mon
|YoYo
|2
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mon
|one percenter
|191
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC