One dead in small plane crash north of Ocala Updated Apr 4, 2017 at

One dead in small plane crash north of Ocala Updated Apr 4, 2017

OCALA – One man died after a small plane crashed early Tuesday in rural northwest Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

