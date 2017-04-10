Ocala man target of terrorism probe, ...

Ocala man target of terrorism probe, IDa d as ISIS sympathizer

An Ocala man jailed on burglary, theft and firearms charges will have a harder time getting out of jail because authorities have identified him as an ISIS sympathizer and worry that he may flee abroad.

