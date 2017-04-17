Ocala Hospital Introduces Device To H...

Ocala Hospital Introduces Device To Help Heart During High-Risk Surgeries

Monday Apr 17 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Ocala Regional Medical Center recently began using the Impella device to help patients with weaker hearts pump blood during surgery. Ocala Health - which includes the medical center and West Marion Community Hospital - announced on April 10 that physicians performed their first successful surgery in February using the Impella device.

