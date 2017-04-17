Ocala Hospital Introduces Device To Help Heart During High-Risk Surgeries
Ocala Regional Medical Center recently began using the Impella device to help patients with weaker hearts pump blood during surgery. Ocala Health - which includes the medical center and West Marion Community Hospital - announced on April 10 that physicians performed their first successful surgery in February using the Impella device.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|9 hr
|New person
|1
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16)
|Apr 17
|Leslie
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Apr 14
|SJCSKR
|205
|Molly brown
|Apr 13
|nemo
|18
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 12
|Jack o latern
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC