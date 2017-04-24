More Than Ready Filly, Tiznow Colt Fl...

More Than Ready Filly, Tiznow Colt Flash Speed at OBS

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Blood Horse

Speed was on display during the April 20 under tack show in preparation for the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale as two 2-year-olds zipped the fastest eighth-mile of :09 3/5 that has been recorded during the first four days of workouts. filly consigned as Hip 778 by Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables, as agent, is produced from the Clever Trick mare Miss Mary Apples, who finished second in the 2002 Schuylerville Stakes at Dunne said the speedy workout time was no surprise since the filly has always shown talent, as evidenced by her $390,000 purchase price when acquired by JSM Equine from the KatieRich offerings at last year's Keeneland's September yearling sale.

