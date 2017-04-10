Marriage, financial problems prompted Ocala man to go AWOL from Air Force in 1972, officials say
When Staff Sgt. Linley Lemburg walked away from the U.S. Air Force in 1972, he burned his badge and credentials and assumed a new name before disappearing for 45 years, investigators said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|5 hr
|Katherine
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|15 hr
|Jack o latern
|3
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Grunt56
|204
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Tue
|RuffnReddy
|22
|hotel
|Tue
|Brittany
|1
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 10
|Justice seeker
|231
|Review: Foxwood Farms (May '15)
|Apr 10
|turtle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC