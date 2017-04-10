Marijuana, guns and cash seized from ...

Marijuana, guns and cash seized from Ocala home

1 hr ago

Marijuana, gun, pills and a large amount of cash were seized from an Ocala home and one person was arrested Friday.  Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies went to the 13000 block of Southwest 77th Avenue after receiving information that marijuana was in the residence.

Ocala, FL

