Man lying in road struck and killed b...

Man lying in road struck and killed by car

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Jeffery Mason, 34, was lying on the edge of State Road 40 in the Ocala National Forest late Saturday night when he was hit and killed by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.  Randall Henges, 22, was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion west on SR 40 just before midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Sat Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 21 Florida sucks 23
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Apr 21 Florida sucks 206
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God Apr 21 private eye 3
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Apr 17 Justice seeker 233
ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16) Apr 17 Leslie 5
Molly brown Apr 13 nemo 18
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,517,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC