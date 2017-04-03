Former Greenwich woman receives special birthday present: her...
Thanks to the diligence of her daughter and a team of Army researchers, Shimeski, a former Greenwich resident now living in Florida, was able to regain the World War II medals her husband received as an Army soldier in France. The original decorations, including a prestigious Bronze Star, were lost sometime after Matthew Shimeski return to Greenwich in 1946.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|Justice seeker
|229
|Trouble At Stonecrest (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|DoingHomework
|40
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|one percenter
|195
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Wed
|eeeeek
|38
|Molly brown
|Apr 4
|Baller
|14
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC