Florida teacher accused of calling ag students 'murderers'
A Florida middle school teacher may lose his job after authorities say he bullied and harassed students who are raising livestock to be sold for slaughter at a local youth fair. Marion County Superintendent of Schools Heidi Maier on Tuesday recommended firing 53-year-old Thomas Roger Allison Jr., who teaches science at Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks near Ocala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !!
|Tue
|Barb
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 21
|Florida sucks
|23
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Apr 21
|Florida sucks
|206
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Apr 21
|private eye
|3
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16)
|Apr 17
|Leslie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC