Florida Could Call On Other States To Help Combat Wildfires

Thursday Apr 13

Florida's wildfire season opened far earlier this year than in 2016, and Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency. On Wednesday, there were 26 active wildfires, including five in the North Central Florida region containing Gainesville and Ocala, according to the FL BurnTools app.

