FL Deputy Sheriff Finds Stolen Fire Dept. Vehicle

April 05--OCALA -- A Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy recovered a Punta Gorda Fire Department vehicle that was stolen from the Florida State Fire College. Deputy Roman Gabriel was driving on County Road 318 on Tuesday afternoon when he noticed the 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck on the side of the road.

