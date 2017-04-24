Confederate flag to hang at City Hall in Fla. town
Town officials in Belleview, Florida say they've heard no complaints from residents who find the flag objectionable. The flag will be raised to half-staff on Wednesday as part of a ceremony by a local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
