At the post

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 4:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m. Eclipse Award winner Classic Empire remains on course to make his next start in the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15 at Oaklawn, trainer Mark Casse said Tuesday afternoon. Classic Empire, under regular rider Julien Leparoux, recorded his final major work for the Arkansas Derby on Monday morning at Winding Oaks Farm near Ocala, Fla., breezing 5 furlongs from the gate in company with older stablemate Airoforce, a multiple-graded stakes winner.
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|13 hr
|eeeeek
|38
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|Grunt56
|194
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Daytona Biker
|228
|Molly brown
|Tue
|Baller
|14
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Mon
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
