APV Engineered Coatings Introduces NeverFade Facade Restoration For Architectural Metal ...

APV Engineered Coatings has launched a new line of primer and topcoat systems under the NeverFade brand name for restoration of architectural metal structures such as wall panels, window and door frames, roofs, railings, overhangs and decorative features. Available in solvent- and water-based formulations, the new NeverFade Faade Restoration coatings are ideal for use with carbon steel, stainless steel, bare aluminum and anodized aluminum.

