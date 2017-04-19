APV Engineered Coatings Introduces Ne...

APV Engineered Coatings Introduces NeverFade Facade Restoration For Architectural Metal ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Coatings World

APV Engineered Coatings has launched a new line of primer and topcoat systems under the NeverFade brand name for restoration of architectural metal structures such as wall panels, window and door frames, roofs, railings, overhangs and decorative features. Available in solvent- and water-based formulations, the new NeverFade Faade Restoration coatings are ideal for use with carbon steel, stainless steel, bare aluminum and anodized aluminum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Mon Justice seeker 233
ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16) Mon Leslie 5
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Apr 14 SJCSKR 205
Molly brown Apr 13 nemo 18
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr 13 Katherine 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 12 Jack o latern 3
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 11 RuffnReddy 22
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC