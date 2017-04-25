April 25, 2017 - Survey of Fla. customers shows solar interest...

A majority of electric customers in 10 Florida public power cities believe utilities should investigate solar power, but if solar power increases electric bills, only a small percentage of customers are willing to pay more, research sponsored by the Florida Municipal Power Agency reveals. The public power communities that participated in the survey included Gainesville, Green Cove Springs, Havana, Key West, Kissimmee, Leesburg, Newberry, Ocala, Orlando and Vero Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.