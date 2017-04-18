Air Force deserter on the run for more than 45 years gets 30 days in military jail
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|11 hr
|Chris
|2
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
|ocala dirty laundry (Feb '16)
|Apr 17
|Leslie
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Apr 14
|SJCSKR
|205
|Molly brown
|Apr 13
|nemo
|18
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 12
|Jack o latern
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC