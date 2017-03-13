Watch: A Day To Remember Get The Key To Their Hometown [News]
In Feb., A Day To Remember announced they'd perform a special homecoming show in their hometown of Ocala, FL where they were each to be given a key to the city. Last night, March 18, Mayor Kent Guinn awarded the members of the band on stage with a key to their hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocala Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Licona
|Fri
|Ocala beauty
|1
|Marion County suspect dies during jail booking (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|DB Drive
|95
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar 16
|shilovadar0
|1
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mar 16
|SJCSKR
|182
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 15
|pcg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocala Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC