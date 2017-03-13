Watch: A Day To Remember Get The Key ...

Watch: A Day To Remember Get The Key To Their Hometown [News]

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

In Feb., A Day To Remember announced they'd perform a special homecoming show in their hometown of Ocala, FL where they were each to be given a key to the city. Last night, March 18, Mayor Kent Guinn awarded the members of the band on stage with a key to their hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Licona Fri Ocala beauty 1
News Marion County suspect dies during jail booking (Sep '06) Mar 16 DB Drive 95
Company while visiting Mar 16 Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Mar 16 Richard 6
News Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ... Mar 16 shilovadar0 1
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 16 SJCSKR 182
Jackie Pettis Mar 15 pcg 1
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC