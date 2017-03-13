Venomous Cobra on the Loose in Florida

Venomous Cobra on the Loose in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: SFGate

A two-foot-long Cobra has been missing in Ocala, Florida since Monday March 14. Police are urging everyone in the area to be careful as venom from this cobra can cause "death within an hour." The snake's owner reportedly has a venomous reptile permit license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Licona 16 hr Ocala beauty 1
News Marion County suspect dies during jail booking (Sep '06) Thu DB Drive 95
Company while visiting Thu Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Thu Richard 6
Review: Marion Oaks Deed Restrictions (Dec '12) Mar 11 7 year owner 17
Review: America Choice RV (May '10) Feb 22 GypsyGal 14
bee-line landscaping Feb 20 ponko 1
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC