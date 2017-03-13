Pet cobras: What it takes to own a ve...

Pet cobras: What it takes to own a venomous reptile in Florida The...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WSOCTV

The owner of a venomous cobra that escaped Monday night from an enclosure in Ocala, Florida, has all the proper licensing required to own dangerous reptiles. Brian Purdy is one of the more than 280 people in Florida who are licensed to own the dangerous animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocala Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Licona Fri Ocala beauty 1
News Marion County suspect dies during jail booking (Sep '06) Thu DB Drive 95
Company while visiting Mar 16 Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Mar 16 Richard 6
News Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ... Mar 16 shilovadar0 1
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 16 SJCSKR 182
Jackie Pettis Mar 15 pcg 1
See all Ocala Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocala Forum Now

Ocala Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocala Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ocala, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,654,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC